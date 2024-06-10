Joe DiGenova to Newsmax: Jury Will Acquit Hunter As 'Act of Mercy'

Joe diGenova, a former U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., told Newsmax on Monday that he expects a Delaware jury will acquit Hunter Biden on three federal gun crimes.

The jury began deliberations Monday in the trial involving President Joe Biden's son, who has been accused of unlawfully purchasing a revolver while using illicit drugs, and lying on federal forms about his drug use when he bought the weapon. If convicted, Hunter Biden faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine.

"The evidence is pretty clear that he violated the law. There isn't any doubt about that," diGenova told "American Agenda." "So, the question is, is the jury going to nullify the evidence and do what we call jury nullification and acquit him as an act of mercy?

"I think they're very likely to acquit him as an act of mercy."

And how will the public view such an acquittal of the first offspring of a sitting U.S. president facing criminal charges?

"They're going to think that Wilmington, Delaware, is a small town dominated by the Bidens in the city and the state," diGenova said. "The Bidens just swamped the courtroom with family members. They tried to influence the jury.

"If the jury acquits him, it will be because they did so as a as a gesture of sympathy to the Biden family."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com