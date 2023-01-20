Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden's First Two Years 'a Disaster'

President Joe Biden's two years in the White House have been an overall disaster, Rep. Tim Burchett told Newsmax on Friday.

"I don't think he's cognitively with it," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while commenting on the second anniversary of the president's inauguration. "We're getting ready to take on more debt, his transportation bills of over a trillion dollars had very little to do with transportation. The southern border is a disaster. Everything he's touched."

However, said Burchett, Biden won't answer for anything.

"Our enemies don't fear us, and our friends don't respect us anymore, and we're back under a pre-Trump era right now," said Burchett.

Meanwhile, there is the current controversy over the classified documents that have been found at Biden's Delaware home and in his former Washington, D.C., think tank office, including the latest news that there were records of people being kept who visited the family home when at first, the White House said there was no such documentation.

"It's just talking out of both sides of their mouth," Burchett said. "That's why most of the Democrats have not been briefed on what's on it. They know that it's bad, and they want to have plausible deniability. They want to, you know, stay away from it as much as they can. They don't really want to be painted with that brush."

Further, the first documents, found at the think tank, were discovered days before the midterm elections but not released until this month, and Burchett said his theory is that "of course, they had information before the midterm elections."

"They held it back for 40 days, and then they released it," he said. "It accomplished two things that helped them in the midterms, and it's going to take care of Joe Biden. So I feel like they're gotten very Clintonesque [in this] way to get rid of Joe Biden, but that's pretty much to me what seems like what's going on."

Meanwhile, CBS News, the first to report about the documents at the Penn Biden Center think tank, got the news because "it was leaked" to them, most likely by someone on Biden's team, said Burchett.

He added that it is "just beyond me" how Democrats can say Biden's term has been a success so far.

"It's all they've got," he said. "Everything they have has rested on this president, the media, the national media as well."

Burchett also on Friday discussed the nation's debt ceiling issues, after the government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit Thursday, amid the standoff between Biden and the GOP-house over raising the spending limits, which the Republicans oppose.

"I voted against raising the debt ceiling under Trump," said Burchett. "Quit spending on all this woke garbage that we don't need. This is ridiculous. The American public's had it with this stuff, and I say, shut it down."

He also criticized Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other congressional leaders that her department is using extraordinary cash management measures that will hold off default until June 5.

"She's just as bad as the rest of them," said Burchett. "She'll try to impose as much pain as she can to say look all these evil Republicans, [not] the evil Democrats and their woke spending."

