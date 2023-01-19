YouGov Poll: Most Dems Say Congress Should Probe Biden Files

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 52% of Democrats favored a congressional investigation into President Joe Biden's misplaced classified documents.

Only 27% of Democrats opposed a probe. Overall, 64% of U.S. adults responded in the survey published Wednesday that Congress should look into the files, with 16% saying otherwise.

In addition, 31% of adults said the documents found at Biden's University of Pennsylvania-affiliated office and private residence were less serious than sensitive files discovered at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

A plurality at 32% said the two events were equally disturbing, while 21% said Biden's handling of the classified documents was more of an issue than Trump's.

The poll results come after Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision last week to appoint federal prosecutor Robert K. Hur as special counsel in probing the Biden files. Meanwhile, Justice Department official John L. Smith is tasked with looking into Trump's.

"We would never have known about the possession of the classified documents were it not for investigative reporting by CBS that somehow got a leak to determine that this had happened prior to the election," House Judiciary Committee Chair James Comer said Sunday on CNN.

"So the administration hasn't been transparent about what's going on with President Biden's possession of classified documents. And we just want equal treatment here with respect to how both former President Trump and current President Biden are being treated with the document issue."