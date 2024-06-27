Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: No Question Biden WH Weighed In on Social Media Platforms

There's no question the Biden administration has been weighing in on social media platforms, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax.

"My congrats to Newsmax for being objective and really calling it like you see them because there's no question that the government under the Biden administration has been weighing in on social media platforms," Meuser said Thursday during an appearance on "American Agenda." "In fact, I just had a hearing with the Small Business Committee, where it was largely admitted that they were picking and choosing what was misinformation, what was information, what was disinformation.

"And it really turned out that everyone on the list where there was so-called misinformation were conservative groups. And they admitted that they were engaged in such censorship. They didn't call it censorship, but that's really what it is."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the Biden administration in a dispute with Republican-led states over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security.

By a 6-3 vote, the justices threw out lower-court rulings that favored Louisiana, Missouri and other parties in their claims that federal officials leaned on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view.

Meuser said the court ruling "was really a little disappointing because it based its decision on standing … and that there would be no future harm done via the government."

"They couldn't prove that there would be future harm," he added.

"And so, they stated, moving forward, If you're going to file a lawsuit, you got to put it against the social media platforms themselves," Meuser said. "But it's contradictory to a next ruling they had where it was an NRA and insurance company where the government by proxy was indirectly affecting what the insurance companies could do in providing insurance to gun dealers and yet they ruled that that was not allowed.

"So, it was a real inconsistency in the court rulings, which I don't necessarily understand. And it is a little bit disappointing because, you know, the government involved is telling social media or any media outlet what's information and what isn't is against the First Amendment."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com