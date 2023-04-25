Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Biden's 'Finish the Job' Means Give the Country to China

When President Joe Biden said we need to "finish this job" in his video announcing his reelection bid, one may wonder if he meant finishing the job of giving this country over to China, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"You know he's already been paid off. He and his family have already been paid off. But everything he's doing is giving the entire nation to China. Trade benefits. The universities have China. We even have seen a police force from China in this country itself. Everything went to China," Murphy told "Prime News."

Biden is "the most divisive president that I think this nation has ever seen," Murphy said about Biden's accusation that Republicans want to take away people's personal freedoms.

"It is, in fact, absolutely comical for him to talk about personal freedom. His administration has been the most obviously… intrusive administration in this nation's history," Murphy said.

"They want government to be in every facet of your life," Murphy added.

