Rep. Morgan Griffith to Newsmax: Dinner Shooting Shows Political Violence

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting showed why all lawmakers "have to be concerned" about potential violence aimed at them, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Griffith said that the latest incident underscores a rise in political violence over the past decade, warning that elected officials across the country face growing risks simply for doing their jobs.

"Yes, we should all be very, very concerned about that," Griffith said, noting that threats against lawmakers have intensified in recent years.

"Violence is prevalent today, and we all have to be concerned."

The Virginia Republican pointed to increased security measures on Capitol Hill as evidence that the threat environment has worsened.

According to Griffith, House leadership has expanded protections not only in Washington, D.C., but also for lawmakers traveling and working in their home districts.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has taken steps to boost security resources, including larger allowances for personal protection.

The comments come after a shooting at the high-profile correspondents' dinner on Saturday night raised fresh concerns about safety at major political gatherings.

President Donald Trump has since highlighted what he described as security vulnerabilities, renewing calls for a more secure, purpose-built ballroom at the White House.

Griffith agreed with Trump's assessment, arguing that the current facilities are not designed to handle large-scale events with optimal security.

"There's not space at the White House currently for any kind of large event," he said, adding that multiple layers of screening at the White House could provide better protection than outside venues.

The proposal has drawn some bipartisan attention, with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., also suggesting that politics should be set aside when it comes to security improvements.

Griffith emphasized that while the Secret Service performed adequately given the circumstances, the incident illustrates how determined attackers can exploit vulnerabilities.

"He got past the first layer, but he didn't get past the second [or] third," Griffith noted, pointing to the importance of layered security defenses.

Beyond national security concerns, Griffith also addressed issues closer to home, including a legal challenge to Virginia's newly approved congressional map.

He argued the process was flawed and confusing for voters, potentially skewing results in favor of Democrats despite a closely divided electorate.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com