RFK Jr. to Newsmax: Democrats Have Lost Will, Capacity to Fix Country

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a 2024 Democratic candidate for president, told Newsmax that the party appears to have lost its will and capacity to fix the United States.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Tuesday, Kennedy Jr. criticized the direction of the party his family has contributed to for over 100 years.

"Listen, I have known President [Joe] Biden for 40 years. I've had a close personal relationship with him. My whole family has," Kennedy Jr. acknowledged. However, he has some significant "political differences" with the president.

"I do not believe in censorship, ... I think we're ignoring what's happening to the middle class," he insisted, further criticizing the Biden administration's role in pushing the wars in Ukraine, Yemen, and Syria.

The son of former U.S. attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, the environmental lawyer formally announced his decision to run against Biden on April 19 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kennedy Jr. further lambasted the Democratic Party's role in ignoring the country's heartland, like East Palestine, Ohio, and facilitating the destruction of the middle class.

"The Democratic Party seems to have lost its bearings and, you know, lost its will or even the capacity to think about changing the system," Kennedy Jr. explained.

An example of that, he believes, is the party's rumored decision not to host any presidential primary debates. The move came despite a recent poll showing Kennedy Jr. getting 14% of the vote — well above past thresholds.

"I think that's a bad thing for democracy. I think ... right now, there's so many people who think that the system is rigged against them — the economic system and the political system. And they've lost faith in American democracy," Kennedy Jr. said.

"They need to debate in front of the people. They need to do town halls and listen to what people are saying to them," he added.

