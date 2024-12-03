Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Hunter Can't Hide Behind 5th Amendment

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Hunter Biden is "now likely to face a subpoena and have to answer questions related to his business dealings and can't hide behind the Fifth Amendment and the right to avoid self-incrimination."

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden extended a full pardon to his son, which not only covered his multiple convictions related to weapons charges and tax evasion, but to any federal crime that may have been committed since 2014. Lawler said that Biden's actions still leave a lot of questions to be answered regarding the family's business dealings.

"When you look at the foreign money that poured into the Biden family, $24 million funneled through 20 shell companies, including money that ultimately made its way through Jim and Sarah Biden's bank account to Joe Biden. So there are a lot of questions still to be answered," Lawler said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

On Monday, Lawler posted on X, "The truth: the Biden family was paid millions of dollars by foreign entities; Biden himself received payments disguised as loans; the family used shell companies to hide the transactions and evade taxes; and they lied about it all. This is why [Hunter] was pardoned covering 11 years." He agreed with host Sharla McBride that Biden's pardon "is not a good look."

"Especially after the sanctimonious lectures that we all endured over the last few years about Democrats protecting democracy and Republicans being fascists and the greatest threat to the Constitution. The fact is, Joe Biden — on his way out the door — pardoned his son, who was convicted of multiple crimes, including tax evasion," Lawler added.

