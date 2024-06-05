Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Garland 'Carrying Water' for Biden White House

Audio of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur will "eventually come to light when we put President [Donald] Trump back in office," said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

"Right now, this administration has so much to hide that they continue to hide behind the people they appointed in these positions," Mullin said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"At the same time, you have [Attorney General Merrick] Garland, who is trying to recuse himself from having direct contact so he could be, partisan in the decision making. But at the same time, he's right in the middle of this."

Garland on Tuesday told lawmakers he will "not be intimidated" by Republican efforts to hold him in contempt for blocking access to the recording after the Justice Department, in a court filing, said releasing an audio recording could spur deepfakes and disinformation that trick Americans.

"I view contempt as a serious matter," Garland said. "But I will not jeopardize the ability of our prosecutors and agents to do their jobs effectively in future investigations."

Mullin said Garland is "actually carrying the water for the Biden administration. ... If they're going to be transparent and release all the information on Trump, then they have to do the same thing with the Biden administration, too. And they are not."

In a lengthy report, Hur concluded no criminal charges were warranted in his handling of classified documents. His report described the memory of Biden, 81, as "hazy," "poor" and having "significant limitations." It noted that Biden could not recall such milestones as when his son Beau Biden died or when he served as vice president.

