Pelosi, Top Democrats: WSJ Didn't Include Pro-Biden Comments

By    |   Wednesday, 05 June 2024 03:04 PM EDT

Democrats expressed outrage Wednesday, a day after a Wall Street Journal report showed President Joe Biden is slipping cognitively behind the scenes.

Rep Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del, and Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Democrat North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reportedly said they gave the Journal interviews that ran counter to its narrative of Biden's cognitive decline, but none was used.

"Many of us spent time with @WSJ to share on the record our first-hand experiences with @POTUS, where we see his wisdom, experience, strength and strategic thinking," Pelosi posted Wednesday on X. "Instead, the Journal ignored testimony by Democrats, focused on attacks by Republicans and printed a hit piece."

In another post Wednesday on X, Reed wrote: "I was there & went on record to @WSJ w/opposite recollection that's not quoted in the story. Bottom line: Anonymous Republican sources didn't raise these issues in real time, day after, or week after. Trying to do so now reeks of political hit job."

Newsmax reached out to the Journal for comment.

