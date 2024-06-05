Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hur-Biden Tapes Will Show President Is Unfit for Office

The audio recordings of the interview Special Counsel Robert Hur had with President Joe Biden will show that he is unfit to hold office, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Arizona Republican talked with "Wake Up America" a day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before a House panel, and the fact that he has refused to hand the audio recordings over despite a subpoena from Congress was one of the issues argued about.

Biggs stressed that those recordings "will demonstrate pretty accurately that President Biden has cognitive decline. And that's why he was not prosecuted, ultimately, because of his cognitive decline ... and if you can't be prosecuted because you can't form the requisite intent, then that indicates that you probably can't run the most powerful nation in the world as the chief executive officer."

The congressman pointed out that the reason the administration is going through such great efforts to prevent anyone from hearing the tapes is that if one was to listen to them "you will see that Joe Biden is unfit to be president of the United States."

Biggs agreed that there is a political aspect to every action taken in Washington, D.C., but that the GOP attempt to get its hands on these tapes is "more than that. If you have the person who is supposed to be the leader of the free world who can't actually form cognitive thoughts and he gets lost, that's a danger to the country and the entire world," and raises the question, "who is actually running the country?"

Biggs also said that the GOP needs to put forth a concerted effort to get these recordings before the election on Nov. 5 so that revealing the content of the tapes can have an impact on voters.

