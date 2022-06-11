Rep. Herrell to Newsmax: Biden Using Jan. 6 as Distraction From Real Issues

Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., decried the Biden administration on Newsmax for overplaying the importance of Jan. 6 amid other issues such as the economy and blasted President Joe Biden for gaslighting Americans by saying the United States is the "fastest-growing economy in the world — the world. The world."

Speaking with "Saturday Agenda," Herrell said, "Clearly, it shows how out of touch he is with the American people, who are really suffering now. This inflation is nothing but a hidden tax. Our dollars are going less and less further than they were, you know, two years ago.

"I think anybody you talk to right now will say they are certainly far worse off right now than they were last year, two years ago, three years ago, five years ago. And he's doing nothing to help with" bringing the costs down "in terms of supplies, in terms of groceries, fuel.

"There are so many things he could take the lead on," Herrell added, "but he refuses to, so they used the Jan. 6 issue and other things as distractions."