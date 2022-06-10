×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | jan. 6

Biden Didn't Watch Jan. 6 Panel's Prime-Time Hearing

Biden Didn't Watch Jan. 6 Panel's Prime-Time Hearing
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Friday, 10 June 2022 02:15 PM

President Joe Biden said Friday he didn't see Thursday's primetime hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but insisted it is important the American public gets a full accounting of the events of that day in hearings scheduled for next week.

Speaking in Los Angeles, Biden called the incident “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history."

"It’s important that the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today," Biden said at the top of remarks focused on inflation at the Port of Los Angeles.

Biden said he wasn't able to watch the first hearing Thursday night, but said it's important that the public understands "what truly happened."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden said Friday he didn't see Thursday's primetime hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but insisted it is important the American public gets a full accounting of the events of that day in hearings scheduled for next week.
biden, jan. 6
126
2022-15-10
Friday, 10 June 2022 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved