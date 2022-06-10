Biden Didn't Watch Jan. 6 Panel's Prime-Time Hearing

President Joe Biden said Friday he didn't see Thursday's primetime hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but insisted it is important the American public gets a full accounting of the events of that day in hearings scheduled for next week.

Speaking in Los Angeles, Biden called the incident “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history."

"It’s important that the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today," Biden said at the top of remarks focused on inflation at the Port of Los Angeles.

Biden said he wasn't able to watch the first hearing Thursday night, but said it's important that the public understands "what truly happened."