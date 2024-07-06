Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: It's the Biden Camp Versus the Dems

The first presidential debate of 2024 highlighted that there is a war raging in the Democratic Party between those in the Biden administration who want to stay on for another four years and the Democrats who fear President Joe Biden's unpopularity may cost them an election, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Saturday.

On the one hand, Tenney told "The Count," you have "first his family," who is dependent on him, and on the other, you have the Democrats who are asking, How are they going to get Joe Biden off the ballot?

The Democrats "put in a special rule," she added, "that ... they can vote virtually ... for all the delegates, because Ohio ... their delegation is closed before the convention, which the Democrats are having a late convention. If they were to release all these delegates now, they have a problem getting Joe Biden out of there.

"And then it ends up — you know, they can't put anybody new at the top — it ends up being [Vice President] Kamala Harris, who's just as unpopular as Joe Biden and arguably even has a worse record when it comes to her history as a senator and as a former district attorney general of California. So this is all really bad news for the Democrats."

Tenney then speculated that the saving grace between the two camps, as well as the contingency plan, would be to allow illegal migrants to vote in the November election.

"They are going to do everything they can to enact Executive Order 14019," Tenney said.

"I've been talking about it nonstop that Joe Biden enacted in 2021, and this allows [a] third party ... Democrat-leading operation ... like Dēmos and ACORN to work directly with our federal agencies — I think it's a Hatch Act violation — to make sure they prime the pump, get ballots in the box, and, of course, try to get all those illegal immigrants — the millions they brought across the border — get them registered to vote. And this is going to be how they're going to win. They don't need a good candidate."

