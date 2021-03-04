Jody Hice to Newsmax TV: 'Time for the National Guard to Go Home'

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that the National Guard troops stationed around Washington, D.C. should be sent home saying it’s “insane” that they remain in place due to potential threats.

Hice told “John Bachman Now” on Thursday, the same day that the House canceled its session due to a threat of an attack at the Capitol, that “it's unbelievable,” troops are still stationed around the city.

The congressman said, “I mean, right now, the city does meeting. They're still doing their work, but we worked late into the night, passing what amounts to a disable the police bill, and then we get out of town, again, because they're scared to death that someone may hurt them. And yet they beef up the security of National Guard and police all around the Capitol and our office buildings. It is just insane to see what they're doing.”

Hice said, “It is time for the National Guard to go home. It's time for the fence to come down. It's time for us to demonstrate to the American people that we are free and we believe in that. But you come to Washington right now, it looks like a military zone. It is anything but a symbol of freedom and 100% of the reason for this is the Democrats.”

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement on Wednesday that it “is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex,” and that it has “obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4,” but no attempt to breach the building emerged.