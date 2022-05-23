Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Biden's Fight to Lift Title 42 'an Outrage'

The Biden administration's plans to appeal a block against lifting the Title 42 border restrictions is "an outrage" and further proof that it has "no concern whatsoever with open borders and the United States," Rep. Jody Hice told Newsmax on Monday.

"We are watching a flood of drug trafficking, human trafficking of criminals coming across our border, disease coming across our border, and the administration not only tries to lift Title 42 but then is going to be suing with any attempt to lift it," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is absolutely an outrage. How in the world can we have an administration that is unwilling to abide by the laws of this land to defend our borders and fights it at every turn?"

The administration doesn't have a plan to defend the border, but it does have a plan for wide-open borders, and that is "absolutely in contrast to the best interest of the United States of America and our citizens," said Hice.

Last week, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the administration from lifting Title 42, a health restriction put in place while former President Donald Trump was in office to allow the expulsion of immigrants over COVID-19 concerns.

"It needs to stay in place permanently," said Hice. "If a person is coming into our country and is a health risk, they don't need to come into our country. How much more common sense can it be? Why would we allow individuals with health risks to come into our country … why in the world would we ever under any circumstance lift an attempt that is designed to protect the American people from disease?"

Further, the abuse of fentanyl is a "disaster that is spinning out of control," and the lifting of Title 42 will make that worse, said Hice.

"We had 100,000 overdose deaths in 2021, and we're on pace for more in 2022," he said.

The congressman also commented on the administration's move to import baby formula into the United States, and said that while the nation is "grateful for any amount of help that we can get," the shortage itself is "another example of the administration totally unprepared."

"The Abbott factory has been closed now for weeks," he said. "Why is it just now this administration is getting around to doing something about it?"

Meanwhile, Hice is campaigning in Georgia to replace incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and said there is a strong possibility that the race will end up in a runoff.

"Still, the numbers are looking great," he said. "We have tremendous support all across the country. Momentum is huge, literally thousands of boots on the ground with volunteers, and we're very, very, very pleased with where we are at at this point, and looking forward to a victory, be it tomorrow or in the runoff."

