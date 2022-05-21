Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Judge 'Exactly Right' in Title 42 Ruling

The federal judge who blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42 expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico border was "exactly right" to do so, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This administration has done nothing to plan or protect the border," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

But he cautioned that the injunction is just temporary, meaning the Biden administration will appeal it. And he said that if Title 42, which allowed the expulsion of immigrants over concerns of the spread of COVID, goes away, that will mean hundreds of thousands of people illegally crossing the border a month.

"You're going to see over 500,000 illegal aliens crossing into the border and having encounters of that many every month going forward, and that doesn't count the people who get away, run away," Biggs said. "There is probably 100,000 or more a month than we don't catch that come in."

He also called it a "logical inconsistency" that the administration is pushing Congress for even more money for COVID relief while attempting to lift a restriction that would keep additional people from bringing the disease into the country.

"We should be turning people away not just for COVID, but there are other diseases, communicable and very serious, like non-treatable TB (tuberculosis), even Hansen's Disease and others that come in," said Biggs. "We should be sending people home because we simply don't have the resources to vet and check every person's health history."

However, Biggs said he believes the border is open "by design," as "this is what Joe Biden and the other Democrats campaigned on. This is exactly what no border or an open border policy looks like. It is stunning."

Biggs also discussed the White House's decision to put on hold the creation of the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board designed to counter "misinformation'' related to domestic security.

Its director, Nina Jankowitz, also was criticized for having distributed disinformation herself on Hunter Biden and other matters. She resigned after the board was put on hold.

"It tells me that the Biden administration will bow to public pressure," Biggs said. "I think the public was so outraged by the notion that that now we're going to spy with a formal government agency, a ministry of truth, so to speak in a '1984' reference, an Orwellian reference. I think the American people are too smart for that. We rose up. And it shows that when the American people put their mind to it, they can have influence even on this rather tone-deaf, inept administration."

