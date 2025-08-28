Pollsters to Newsmax: Trump Approval High Because He's Delivering for Americans

Pollsters Jim McLaughlin, of McLaughlin and Associates, and James Johnson, of J.L. Partners, told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's approval ratings are so high because he's delivering for the American people.

"There's no question President Trump's agenda is extremely popular," McLaughlin told "Wake Up America" on Thursday. "President Trump has a 52% job approval. One of the other interesting rating questions that we asked in there was 88% of Americans told us that crime is a serious problem — 88%. That's nearly 9 out of 10. You can't get 9 out of 10 Americans to agree on anything."

"The Democrats are all worried about using certain words and going on the right programs and all that other kind of nonsense, [but] the biggest problem the Democrats have is their policies," McLaughlin said. "Their policies are failing America, especially in the inner cities, and we're seeing Donald Trump's successes on the economy, on national security, and most of all, also on keeping the American people safe."

While J.L. Partners recorded "close to 50%" for Trump's approval rating, Johnson said the president "is doing better on these approval ratings, and it's because he's owning those issues that matter to the American public, whether it's the economy, whether it's crime and immigration."

"Now, of course, there are always vulnerabilities," he said. "There are concerns amongst voters about some of the portions of that 'big, beautiful bill'; there are worries about inflation, but broadly speaking, he is doing very well compared to, certainly, compared to [his first term] and compared to other presidents at this point of time."

"Just to get back to the first question about why this difference, because there are other pollsters with him on 40%, even as low as 39%," Johnson continued. "They are the pollsters that only nine months ago were telling us that [former Vice President] Kamala Harris was going to win. Those pollsters who have the lowest approval ratings for Trump are also the ones who had the best rating for Harris. The simple answer is they're still getting too many Democrats in their sample when they call people up."

Johnson also said it's "very rare" to find nearly 90% of people agreeing that crime is a serious problem in America's big cities, "especially in the American system where people are quite polarized between Democrats and Republicans."

"There is a cross-party agreement on this issue, and it's even in places that are relatively low crime but have seen increases in recent years," he said. "If you're somewhere where there's only five crimes on your street, in your neighborhood, a year, and then it suddenly becomes 10, that's a doubling, even though that might seem small compared to some of the bigger cities. So it's certainly something that people are very alive to, and it's Democrats who are worried as well."

