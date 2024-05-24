WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jim lorraine | veterans | memorial day

Lt. Col. Jim Lorraine to Newsmax: Memorial Day About Reflection

Friday, 24 May 2024 12:14 PM EDT

Lt. Col. Jim Lorraine told Newsmax on Friday that Americans must not forget the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Appearing on "National Report," Lorraine, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, discussed his charity, America’s Warrior Partnership, which partners with communities to prevent veteran suicide.

"If a veteran needs help, they can contact us," Lorraine said. "I can’t emphasize that enough. If you know a vet, tell a vet."

Lorraine says he spends Memorial Day reflecting on the people with whom he served. He said more than 7,000 veterans died in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but more than 30,000 veterans who served after 9/11 died by suicide.

"Together we can do better," Lorraine said. "We can’t keep doing things the same way. We have to do things differently."

Lorraine said people enjoying Memorial Day should stop and think about the millions of people who gave their lives so we can live our life.

"That’s what Memorial Day is about," Lorraine said. "It’s not 'Happy Memorial Day.' It’s about friends and family. But it's about reflection and remembrance."

Friday, 24 May 2024 12:14 PM
