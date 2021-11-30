Senate Hopeful Lamon to Newsmax: Immigrant Amnesty Enables 'Invasion'

The amnesty plan being offered under the Build Back Better Act will only add a further incentive for more illegal immigrants to continue with the "invasion" that is happening at the United States' southern border, Jim Lamon, who is running as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"It's an absolute invasion," Lamon said on Newsmax's "National Report" while commenting on the news that millions of illegal immigrants could be granted amnesty under the Build Back Better Act.

Lamon added that the border situation must be brought under control, but meanwhile, "it's the exact open border policy" that his potential opponent, incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, President Joe Biden, and billionaire investor George Soros "have always wanted."

"It's time for a wave election so we can get this back under control," added Lamon, a first-time political candidate and the founder and chief executive officer of Scottsdale-based Depcom Power, a builder of utility-scale solar power plants.

Lamon said he hears daily on the campaign trail from people who are upset about what's happening to Arizona and the nation as a result of illegal immigration, "particularly the wage pressure that's been driving down wages at a time when people have started earning more again.

"Schools are being overcrowded," Lamon added. "I've got a big heart for legal immigration. That's what we are, a nation of immigrants, but there's a legal way."

He said that if he's elected, he'll work to stop the problem by working to retain the "remain in Mexico" policy and to complete the wall, "which will never happen under Biden," and as long as Democrats are in control of the House and Senate.

The flow of drugs coming into the state and nation, particularly fentanyl, is also a major concern, said Lamon, who noted he has the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council.

"We're just the funnel," he said. "China is working overtime to harm this country by pushing that fentanyl through the Mexican border and all across the U.S. It is terrible here in Arizona. I meet regularly with the sheriff's side here. I have the Arizona Police Association Endorsement, all 8,000 members, and they're appalled ... it's just the totally 'America last' policies that have been adopted by this administration, of course, being voted in lockstep by Mark Kelly. I intend to be hardcore in the U.S. Senate to take our country back and put America first."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here