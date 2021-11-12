Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Biden WH 'Wants Chaos' at Southern Border

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax Friday that as a migrant caravan heads toward his state, President Joe Biden’s administration "wants chaos at the border."

"We're protecting borders between North and South Korea. We're protecting borders between Ukraine and Russia, but we just can't manage to protect our own border," Biggs said during "Cortes & Pellegrino" Friday. "And that's because this is by design. Make no mistake. This is what the Biden administration wants. They want this chaos on the border."

Biggs said his state of Arizona is preparing for a migrant caravan heading their way, similar to the 15,000 or so illegal migrants that camped out under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas earlier this year.

According to an Oct. 27 Washington Examiner report, 2,000-3,000 illegal migrants are expected to go to either Del Rio again, or Yuma, Arizona, from Mexico City.

"Historically, what we've seen is the caravan will get to Mexico City, and then, they'll start to splinter out, and they'll go to multiple areas along the southwest border," Mark Morgan, the former senior official performing the duties of Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said in a phone call to the Examiner.

Where the group ends up depends on if they split apart once they reach Mexico City, the story said.

"You know it's hard to say that any anybody could do enough to prepare for that unless you're ready to just stand the ground and turn them away," Biggs said. "And I'm not sure that some of our folks here are ready to do that."

He said he talked to the police chiefs in the border cities of Yuma and Tucson, who are trying to get together enough personnel to deal with the caravan when it arrives, but they are still going to need federal assistance, which they are unlikely to see.

"They've closed a station in Arizona. That's in the Tucson sector, and they're not going to have enough facilities to house most of these people, and I'm afraid it's going to be even worse than the Del Rio situation because we're just not going to be ready for it, and that's the problem and we need Mexico," Biggs said.

"Mexico is trying to help us out a little bit, but this administration is basically inviting everybody in, so they're going to hinder our preparations, and they're going to be ready to move these people throughout the country."

Biggs said that although about 6,500 illegal migrants are apprehended daily by Customs and Border Protection officers, another estimated 3,500 vanish into the country, undetected.

"We don't know where they're coming from, what their intentions are, what they're going to do," he said.

