Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Massie's '20 Names' Tied to Epstein Is Debatable

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he has "no idea" how Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., arrived at his claim that purported federal files name about 20 people who are alleged offenders just by being related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Jordan was pressed on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about Massie's recent remarks.

Schmitt asked whether, once the material is released in the near future, Americans would finally learn the identities of the other men believed to be on Epstein's "list."

"Yeah, I have no idea. I don't know how they know what the number is. I mean, I don't know, you know what, Congressman Massie? Where he's determined that's the universe of people who are bad. I have no idea," Jordan said. He added that, in his view, the key point is that "the legislation passed" and that "the president said, all right, make it all out there."

"So we know the president didn't do anything wrong, and he's [President Donald Trump is] simply saying, 'All right, get it out there. Let's get on with doing what we told the American people we were going to do. So let's get focused on helping American families.'"

Jordan's comments came after Massie told the House Judiciary Committee that he thinks the FBI has the names of at least 20 people tied to Epstein, including prominent figures in the music industry, finance, politics, and banking.

Massie's statement followed testimony from FBI Director Kash Patel, who appeared under oath for two days of contentious hearings.

Patel maintained that there is no "client list" and no credible evidence that Epstein trafficked underage girls to anyone other than himself.

Massie said he was relying on files from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which he described as summaries of interviews with witnesses and suspects.

The lawmaker said those records point to a wide range of influential individuals.

The files, Massie claimed, include "one Hollywood producer worth a few 100 million dollars, one royal prince, one high-profile individual in the music industry, one very prominent banker, one high profile government official, one high profile former politician, one owner of a car company in Italy, one rock star, one magician, at least six billionaires, including a billionaire from Canada.

"We know these people exist in the FBI files, the files that you control."

Jordan told Newsmax that if there were damaging material involving the president, his political opponents would have already used it.

"And we all know if there was something bad about the president ... you don't think the [Merrick] Garland Justice Department, the [Christopher] Wray FBI, the Biden administration wouldn't have? I mean, come on," Jordan said.

