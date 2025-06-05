Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Did Biden Know About Pardons?

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday that the Joe Biden autopen controversy comes down to one question: Did he know about the pardons?

Jordan joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss President Biden's — or his top aides' — widespread use of the autopen, which President Donald Trump called the second "biggest political scandal in American history" behind the 2020 election.

Jordan said his guess is that Biden knew about the pardons for his family members, including his son Hunter, "even though he said he wouldn't do it and wound up doing exactly the opposite."

Instead, "The fundamental question is, Did he know? I mean, I don't think there's a problem with, you know, some autopen actually signing. Other presidents use autopens. … I think the question is, Did he know?" Jordan said.

There were "obviously key people around the president who kept things insulated and were making the call — [former White House aide Steve] Ricchetti, [former White House chief of staff Jeff] Zients, [former White House chief of staff Ron] Klain. I know [House Oversight Committee] Chairman [James] Comer is going to look at this. It looks like [pardon attorney] Ed Martin's going to look at it as well. So we'll see," Jordan said.

Jordan said his "big takeaway for me is the mainstream media."

Newsmax, he said, "told us the truth. You told us what we saw. You know, the American people saw with their own eyes. But the mainstream media — I always say the left has a template.

"The left will tell a lie: 'Joe Biden's just fine.' The big media will report the lie, Big Tech will amplify the lie. And then when you tell the truth, they call you a racist and attack you or call you names and pretty soon you're proven right. But by that point they're on to the next lie.

"So this is one more example of a big lie that they told that the rest of the country said, No, no, that's not the case."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com