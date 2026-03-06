Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Vote Against Rep. Mace's Bill Protects Victims

During a Friday appearance on Newsmax, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, defended his vote against a proposal by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., that would have required the public release of reports involving allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment by members of Congress and their aides.

On Wednesday, the House voted to refer the measure to the House Ethics Committee, effectively killing it, rather than force the immediate disclosure of documents related to sexual harassment investigations conducted by the panel.

Earlier that day, Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss., and Ranking Member Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., cautioned that Mace's proposal could discourage victims and witnesses from cooperating in current and future investigations.

The resolution was referred to the committee in a 357-65 vote, with support from 182 Democrats and 175 Republicans.

"You just want to do it the right way," Jordan said on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE." "You want to protect the victims."

Jordan compared releasing the reports to the Justice Department's release of all its files concerning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The bad guys, you want their information out there. You want to hold people accountable, but you want to protect people," Jordan said.

"And there's a way you do that that is consistent with the rule of law, consistent with the rules, and consistent with protecting people."

The Ohio congressman noted some of the unintended consequences related to the release of files on Epstein.

"There were people whose names were made public who shouldn't have been, who didn't do a darn thing wrong, or they may have been victims," Jordan said.

"People who have done wrong, I have no problem making sure they are held accountable," he added.

"Bad people should be held accountable. Innocent people should be protected," Jordan continued.

"And that's why we have rules all throughout our system. There's rules that have been built up over the 250 years of this great country that are there to protect innocent people and people who did not engage in crimes and did not do harmful things."

Mace, a sexual assault survivor, was among four Republicans who voted to compel the Justice Department to release its files on Epstein.

The South Carolina congresswoman said her resolution came after reports that Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, sent sexually explicit messages to a female staffer with whom he later admitted to having an affair.

The staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, later committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

Mace blasted her colleagues following the vote.

"Both parties colluded today to protect predators. Today they voted to keep sexual harassment records buried, and they did it together," Mace said.

"The establishment always protects itself, never the victims. Remember their names when they ask for your vote," Mace added, before listing the name of every representative who voted to table the resolution.

