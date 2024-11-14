Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Jack Smith Stepping Down Obvious Move

Reports that special counsel Jack Smith and his team will resign before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated in January are unsurprising, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Smith is behind the two federal prosecutions of Trump: one in Washington, D.C., regarding alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results and another in Florida for Trump's handling of documents, some deemed classified, at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The Florida case was tossed out by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, and the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity put the election interference case on shaky ground.

"Of course he's going to do this," Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "This is obvious.

"By the way, it's one thing to say, 'Oh, I'm going to throw in the towel.' The reason he's throwing in the towel is because these cases were ridiculous.

"Judge Cannon had already said he wasn't even appointed in the proper fashion — the way it's supposed to work under our Constitution, confirmed by the Senate — on that case. And, of course, he had what the Supreme Court said relative to presidential immunity in the cases here in D.C.," Jordan said.

"Now with President Trump winning in such a large fashion, of course we expected this. And he's going to stop.

"Thank goodness that's happening," he said.

