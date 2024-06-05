WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jim jordan | hunter biden | burisma | cefc | gun trial | tax charge

Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Hunter Gun Case Distracts From His Bigger Ones

By    |   Wednesday, 05 June 2024 09:26 PM EDT

The current spectacle of Hunter Biden's gun case is a red herring distracting from bigger concerns such as the first son's appointment on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma, of House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Jordan stated: "So now we have this gun trial going on in Delaware. OK. Let's see what happens here. The real concern was, I think with the Burisma income back in 2014, 2015, where they let the statute of limitations run out."

"So you can't charge him for what I think is the big concern here, but they do have this gun charge, and there's another tax charge that will happen sometime later out in California."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The current spectacle of Hunter Biden's gun case is a red herring distracting from bigger concerns such as the first son's appointment on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday.
jim jordan, hunter biden, burisma, cefc, gun trial, tax charge
174
2024-26-05
Wednesday, 05 June 2024 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved