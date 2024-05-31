WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jim jordan | hearing | alvin bragg | weaponization | testify | judge | juan merchan

Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: I Expect DA Bragg to Show for Hearing

Friday, 31 May 2024 07:50 PM EDT

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Friday that he expects Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to show up for the hearing on Capitol Hill next month.

Jordan sent letters to Bragg and senior counsel Matthew Colangelo earlier Friday asking them to testify before the House judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on June 13.

"They are all smiles and kicks and giggles when you had something this egregious, this wrong happened. So, I do expect them to come," Jordan said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And if they don't, then we have compulsory means that we'll look at."

Jordan also confirmed to Van Susteren that former Federal Election Commissioner Brad Smith has also been invited to appear. Given Judge Juan Merchan's ruling restricting the scope of what Smith could testify about on behalf of Donald Trump's defense in the now completed trial, Trump's legal team opted against calling him as a witness.

The trial ended with the former president being found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records.

"We're going to invite the guy that Judge [Juan] Merchan wouldn't let testify in the courtroom," Jordan said. "We're going to let him come and testify in front of the American people, in front of our committee. We think that's important as well."

Jordan said the bias shown against Trump is why they chose the weaponization panel to hold the hearing.

"This judge is so biased against President Trump, that's the whole problem here. That's why we want this hearing coming up in two weeks in front of the Weaponization of Government, that select committee, because this is exactly what this stuff is," Jordan said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 31 May 2024 07:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

