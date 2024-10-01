Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Trump is 'In a Good Position'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in an interview Tuesday on Newsmax that polling numbers for former President Donald Trump in key swing states appear to be closer than they were at this point in the 2020 election.

He emphasized on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that despite polls showing a tight race, Trump remains in a stronger position.

"Yeah, that's sort of been the trend in '16 and '20. He was actually behind," Jordan said, referring to Trump's performance in a past election. "And we know how close those elections were. I think there's always a little underrepresentation of Trump supporters in these polls."

"So again, I think he's in a good position. He's much closer. The percentages are much closer in the seven swing states than they were in 2020 at this point in the race. So, I feel good about it," he added.

The congressman pointed to national security concerns, particularly regarding the Biden administration's approach to foreign policy, as a potential reason for Trump's improving numbers. He specifically criticized the administration's handling of relations with Iran, citing assassination threats from Iran against Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as recent ballistic missile and drone attacks against Israel.

"This is all because the Biden administration cozied up to [Iran] so much with relaxing the sanctions and putting back in place the Iran deal. This is what happens when you have weak leadership," Jordan argued.

The Ohio Republican also referenced Iran's hacking of information from Trump's 2024 campaign, which somehow ended up with the Biden-Harris campaign, further underscoring what he sees as a breakdown in leadership.

As Trump campaigns for the 2024 election, Jordan voiced confidence in the former president's prospects, highlighting stronger polling numbers and a sharp contrast between Trump's leadership and that of President Biden.

"Again, I think the record is clear," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com