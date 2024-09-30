RNC Chair to Newsmax: Tim Walz 'Not Ready for Prime Time' in Debate

As the vice-presidential debate looms, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley critiqued Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, stating that Walz is "not ready for prime time" ahead of his high-stakes showdown with Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley expressed confidence in Ohio Senator J.D. Vance while casting doubts on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s preparedness for the upcoming vice-presidential debate.

Speaking on Newsmax’s “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE” on Monday, Whatley highlighted his enthusiasm for the debate and took aim at Walz, who is set to face Vance on Tuesday.

"I'm very excited for this debate tomorrow," Whatley said. "I think it is going to be an absolutely great opportunity for J.D. Vance to again talk directly to the American voters, explain where we are as a party, where he is as a candidate, where Donald Trump is on every single issue." He emphasized that the American public is eager to hear from Vance, especially with such a critical election ahead.

Whatley, however, was far less confident about Walz’s ability to perform under pressure. "Tim Waltz is not ready for prime time, and we're going to see it tomorrow night," he asserted.

As the debate nears, reports suggest that Walz is grappling with mounting anxiety. According to multiple sources close to the Minnesota governor, he has confided his nervousness to aides and supporters, feeling the weight of the moment as one of the last major events before Election Day. His concerns are said to exceed those he experienced when he first met with Vice President Kamala Harris during his initial interview for the vice-presidential role.

CNN reported that Walz had expressed fears of letting down Harris, emphasizing his determination not only to outperform Vance but also to prevent a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House. Those close to the campaign say Walz is acutely aware of how his debate performance could shape voter perceptions, especially for Harris, with whom he has had limited prior interaction.

The upcoming debate will offer one of the final opportunities for both campaigns to sway undecided voters. For Walz, it represents a crucial moment in solidifying confidence in his candidacy and partnership with Harris.

