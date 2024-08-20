Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Not Shocking DOJ Mum on Fulton County Jail Probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in July 2013 reportedly said it was investigating the conditions of the jail in Fulton County, Georgia, following reports of violence, deteriorating conditions, and the 2022 death of an inmate who was covered in lice and feces.

But Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren said Tuesday she has reached out to the DOJ but has yet to receive an update regarding its investigation. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Tuesday he is not surprised given the way the DOJ has operated under the Biden administration.

"It's deplorable," Jordan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And yet, this is the Justice Department that says if you're a mom and dad going to a school board meeting, you need to be investigated. If you're a pro-life Catholic, they view you, according to the Richmond [Virginia] field office of the FBI, they view you as an extremist. This is the Justice Department that has retaliated against whistleblowers that came to us.

"But they can't give you a straight answer. They can't give us a straight answer. They can't give the country a straight answer about these deplorable conditions in Fulton County, Georgia, where Fani Willis and Nathan Wade [were] going after President [Donald] Trump. Maybe this underscores how screwed up their priorities are and how bad that operation is down there in Georgia."

Jordan said, "it's so sad" that there are such deplorable conditions at the Fulton County jail "that no one seems to care about," and the DOJ cannot give any insight into how its investigation is going.

"It just shows how screwed up everything is there," he said. "Remember, this is the same Justice Department that wouldn't let [special counsel] David Weiss answer our questions about Hunter Biden. This is the same Justice Department that wouldn't let us interview [DOJ attorneys] Mr. [Mark] Daly, Mr. [Jack] Morgan, who worked on the Hunter Biden investigation. And this is the same Justice Department who said we're … not going to let you get access to the audio tape that [special counsel] Robert Hur has of Joe Biden, when Joe Biden knowingly disclosed classified information, and he did so because he was writing a book for which he got paid $8 million in advance.

"This is again underscoring why in 77 days it's important that the Biden-Harris administration loses and President Trump wins."

