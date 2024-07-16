Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Case Dismissal Is 'Huge Win' for Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump was a "huge win" for him heading into the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

"It's a huge win for President Trump and a huge win for the Constitution and the rule of law, and I think just underscoring how all these cases are lawfare at its worst, all these cases are political," Jordan said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I think the judge based a lot of her decision on [Supreme Court] Justice [Clarence] Thomas' concurring opinion in the immunity case. So, great win for the Constitution, great win for the rule of law, great win, frankly, for the legislature."

Jordan said the authority to prosecute Trump was not present in special counsel Jack Smith's case and "that's what the judge found."

"One of our good members, [Rep.] Thomas Massie [R-Ky.], raised this issue when we had [Attorney General] Merrick Garland in front of our committee a couple of weeks ago and it was great to see that the court saw it the way the Constitution, I think, says it has to be done," he said. "You have to have someone who's created an office but created by the legislature, created by the Congress, and then in that position before they can be this special counsel. You just can't do it [via the] executive branch. So, a good win for us and a good win for the president."

As for what happens next, the Ohio congressman said that the case is "going to get appealed," based on statements from the Justice Department, "but I think [Trump's] going to win not only this appeal, I think he's going to win the appeal on the [District Attorney Alvin] Bragg case."

"I mean, that case was crazy," Jordan said. "We had a hearing a couple of weeks ago in the committee where experts came in and outlined why that case was handled so badly, so poorly, that whole trial up in New York. So, I think one of the many wins the president's had in the last few weeks. He was great in the debate. We had those three Supreme Court decisions the next day … and of course, we had yesterday, after the tragedies of Saturday, we had yesterday where [Sen.] J.D. Vance [R-Ohio] is picked [as the GOP vice presidential nominee] and the president comes out at 10 [p.m.] and this place was amazing. I mean, just the energy, you could just feel it."

Trump was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, while speaking to supporters at a campaign rally. Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire on the rally from a nearby rooftop, grazing Trump's ear and killing former fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, before being fatally shot by authorities. David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were critically wounded in the attack, but were stable as of Sunday.

