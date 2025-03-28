Jim Gilmore to Newsmax: Putin Not Cooperating With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not cooperating with President Trump and "wants to delay tactics and use this to achieve his political goals," said former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe during the first Trump administration.

"And you can tell that by the way he's conducting the negotiations, by the way he's conducting these attacks on energy infrastructure, after there was a purported effort to try to create a ceasefire in that regard," Gilmore said Friday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"Putin has been talking about a United Nations government over Ukraine. Well, that's an effort to delegitimate Ukraine as a country, which has been one of Putin's main goals. Frankly, I think we ought to be having a U.N. government over Russia."

Trump this week said he believes Russia wants to end its war with Ukraine, but suggested Moscow could be "dragging their feet" after the Kremlin disputed accounts of agreements made with the U.S.

"I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet. I've done it over the years," Trump told Newsmax in an interview that aired Tuesday. "I think Russia would like to see it end and I think (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy would like to see it end, at this point."

The Trump administration, Ukraine, and Russia on Wednesday agreed to a limited ceasefire in which the key details, including what was covered and how it will start, were disputed by the warring sides, indicating the road to a complete truce will be long and contentious.

