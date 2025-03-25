WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | newsmax | greg kelly | interview | russia | ukraine | peace

Trump to Newsmax: Russia Could Be 'Dragging Their Feet'

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 09:28 PM EDT

President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that it's possible Russia and President Vladimir Putin are "dragging their feet" on a peace deal with Ukraine.

Trump made the assertion in an interview with "Greg Kelly Reports" from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday.

"I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet," Trump told Newsmax host Greg Kelly. "I've done it over the years, you know; I don't want to sign a contract, I want to sort of stay in the game, but maybe I don't want to do it, quite … I'm not sure. But no, I think Russia would like to see it end, and I think [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy would like to see it end at this point."

Trump told Kelly that both sides lose a total of 2,500 soldiers on average every week.

"They're not Americans but it doesn't matter to me, from that standpoint," Trump said. "I see the pictures of the battlefields; I'd rather not even see them. We have arms and legs and heads all over the field. The weaponry is ridiculous. It's a big drone deal now. … And I just want to see it stop."

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 09:27 PM
