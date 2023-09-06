San Diego Board Member to Newsmax Bring Back DNA Testing at Border

Jim Desmond, a member of the San Diego Board of Supervisors, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration should reinstate a policy allowing Border Patrol agents to conduct DNA tests in an effort to prevent human trafficking.

Desmond said on "National Report" that the Border Patrol should bring back DNA testing as a way to prevent human trafficking, noting that San Diego is "in the top 13 hot spots in the country for human trafficking and sex trafficking and we do not want that moniker."

He added, "We would rather get rid of that and use any tool to do that, and what the Trump administration had put in place was this DNA testing.

"And primarily to make sure that families claiming to be families were definitely intact and these children … were in the family of these adults bringing them across."

Desmond went on to say that "Families right now have the higher priority as far as coming across the border and seeking asylum. Well on June 1st, the … Biden administration actually stopped this practice. So now border patrol agents have no real way of knowing if … these children actually belonged to the adults bringing them across.

"It's a quick DNA test. It's less than 90 minutes. It can be done, it's a swab in the mouth, and they can be checked to make sure that the children being brought across belonged to the parents … and this is not somebody trying to smuggle kids across."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!