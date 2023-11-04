×
Tags: jihadist | islamic | hamas | gaza | israel | terrorists

Pierre Rehov: Islamic Jihadists a 'Death Cult'

Families of kidnapped hostages join thousands of supporters in a protest to demand that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secure the release of Israeli hostages, at the Family of Hostages Square outside The Kirya (HaKirya) on November 4, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Dan Kitwood/Getty)

Saturday, 04 November 2023 06:57 PM EDT

French documentarian Pierre Rehov says Islamic Jihadists are a "death cult."

Sharing footage from his 2015 film "The Path to Darkness" with Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda," Rehov said one member, "had to spend 28 days in the grave to get familiar with the with his own death.

"This is a death cult," he said. 

Speaking about Hamas' attack on Israel Oct. 7th, Rehov added: "It's not even terrorism ... what happened on Oct. 7th is beyond that.

"If you're talking about Sept. 11th [terrorists killed], it was horrible, 2000 people in the World Trade Center. But they didn't torture them with their hands, and they didn't torture everything they could find. It's a very different state of mind."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


French documentarian Pierre Rehov says Islamic Jihadists are a "death cult."
