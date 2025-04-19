Will Graham to Newsmax: Incredible Time to Celebrate When Jesus Came Out of the Grave

It's an incredible time "that we get to celebrate when Jesus came out of the grave," says executive Vice President and associate evangelist of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Will Graham.

"There is a lot of diversity. There's a lot of persecution of religion, not just in our country, but around the world, especially against Christians," Graham said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"And we're seeing this in places like India. We're seeing it in even in our backyard, basically here in the United States. But what we do want to know is that Jesus Christ is in control. And my friends, that's the best thing. That's why we put our hope and trust in him.

"We don't put it in our government. And I'm thankful for our government. I'm thankful for our president. But we do not put our hope in princes or things of this world. We put it in the Lord Jesus Christ. He's the one that overcame the grave. And my friends, that's the person I want to follow. The guy who came out of the grave. That's the person I want to follow the rest of my life," he added.

