Jesus Came Back From the Dead, Christianity May, Too

Let’s hop in the Wayback Machine for a very short journey, to this time last year.

As the White House Easter Egg Roll approached, the Biden administration banned all religious-themed designs from the event.

And on Easter Sunday of that year, the day our Risen Lord returned from the grave, the demons and twisted souls inhabiting the Biden White House at the time, as Fox News points out, announced, "the Biden White House marked Easter Sunday, which fell on March 31, 2024, the most solemn Christian holiday, as 'Transgender Day of Visibility.'"

It was just another thumb in the eye of Christians during the week that marks the most important event in Christianity globally.

But at least the thumb wasn’t encased in a SWAT team glove.

The Daily Signal, of the Heritage Foundation, reminds us, "Biden administration weaponized government against Christians.

"In 2022, the administration infamously sent a SWAT team of roughly 25 people to the home of Mark Houck, a Catholic father of seven, because he was falsely accused of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE, Act, which Democrats routinely use to target those pro-life.

"In 2023, whistleblower Kyle Seraphin exposed Biden’s FBI for targeting traditional Catholics as "domestic terrorists."

"And finally, we can’t forget that in 2024, the Biden administration chose to declare March 21, Easter Sunday, as a 'Transgender Day of Visibility.'"

What a difference a year and an election make.

Fox News again, "'The newly created White House Faith Office is grateful to share that President Trump will honor and celebrate Holy Week and Easter with the observance it deserves,' Jennifer Korn, faith director of the White House Faith Office, told Fox News Digital.

"Throughout the week, we will distribute a Holy Week proclamation, a special presidential video message (and) host a pre-Easter dinner and White House staff Easter service."

Korn added, "will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday."

One can’t help but wonder what the oh-so-holy left-wingers who formed "Evangelicals for Harris" think of this development.

We know what we think of it.

It’s high time Christianity was given the prominent place in American life and government that it deserves.

If we took more pride in our Christian Founding and less PRIDE in the practices of alternative lifestyles, this nation would be on a much firmer moral foundation.

When you read this, Holy Week will be almost over, but we think it’s important to remind Christians of the difference an election can make: The Daily Signal again, "Under both Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden — so, for 12 of the last 16 years — the U.S. government consistently and aggressively prioritized advancing LGBTQ ideology and other progressive social issues ahead of religious freedom.

"The results have been disastrous."

And from more Fox, "President Trump promised millions of Christians across the country that he would create a White House Faith Office, and he delivered on that promise," [White House press secretary Karoline] Leavitt said.

"The White House Faith Office has put together an extraordinary weeklong celebration for Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday."

Leavitt stressed that this "is another sharp contrast from the previous administration."

This is a great start, but there remains much more work to be done.

We’ll let the Daily Signal close this column, "Under Trump, the United States must become known as a champion of religious freedom, especially for Christians.

"With the 2000th anniversary of Christ’s resurrection just eight years away, Trump can lead the charge by announcing plans for huge national celebrations in spring 2033."

