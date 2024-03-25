Jesse Binnall to Newsmax: Confident Reason Wins on Appeal

Donald Trump attorney Jesse Binnall told Newsmax on Monday that he's "confident" that at some point in the appeals process, "reasonable" judges will vacate the ruling of Judge Arthur Engoron in the civil fraud trial against the Republican presumptive nominee.

Binnall joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" on the same day that an appeals court reduced the amount that Trump needed to post ahead of his appeal. Up until Monday, when they were overruled, Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James were insisting that Trump produce $454 million in cash or bond or risk losing property assets just to appeal the decision.

Now, Trump has 10 days to post $175 million cash.

"So right now, the Appellate Division hasn't heard anything in regards to his appeal," Binnall told Bolling. "They haven't made a decision on the appeal. But there's a process for doing that. There's going to be briefs that are filed, and then eventually there will be argument in front of the Appellate Division. And then that could be appealed to the Court of Appeals of New York, and that can theoretically be appealed to the United States Supreme Court.

"And I am confident, that at some point, reasonable judges are going to take a look at this decision from Judge Engoron and say, 'This has no basis in law, it has no basis in fact, it needs to be reversed. And the entire case should be completely vacated,'" Binnall said.

