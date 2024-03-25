Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: $175M Ruling 'Still Egregious'

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax that Monday's ruling by a New York appeals court lowering his father's bond to $175 million, though better than $454 million, is still "egregious" and "dystopian" given the fact that the Trump Organization did nothing wrong in the first place.

Trump Jr. joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to give his reaction to the appellate court's decision to reduce the bond owed on the civil fraud judgment of $454 million while his father, Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, appeals the "ridiculous and outrageous" ruling of Judge Arthur Engoron.

"I mean, $175 million when the alleged victim for the alleged crime is on the stand on behalf of us," Trump Jr. said. "Then, not only were they paid back in full, but they made hundreds of billions of dollars. We never missed an interest payment. We never did this. This is nothing more than a political persecution.

"While, obviously, $175 million is a lot better than $500 million, it's funny money to New York state. That's the problem. It doesn't matter. It's still egregious. It's still ridiculous," he added. "But, you know, at least with $175 million, you can post that bond in cash."

Monday was the deadline for Donald Trump to post cash or bond or risk forfeiting assets at the hands of New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump's lawyers argued it was a "practical impossibility" to get a bond for $454 million, which encompassed the penalty and interest.

"The reality is bonding companies for private businesses, they've never even heard of a half-a-billion-dollar bond — and, again, especially when the alleged victim is testifying on your behalf, saying not only did they want to continue doing business with us, they wanted to do more business with us, and they used our business and our book of business as the feather in their cap for the other deals that they're working on," Trump Jr. said.

"I mean, it's truly dystopian stuff."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com