Rep. Jerry Carl to Newsmax: Push on To Make Hunter Biden 'Look Normal'

Hunter Biden's recent public appearances, including in Nantucket, Massachusetts, this week with his father, President Joe Biden, and at the turkey-pardoning ceremony at the White House make it appear that "whoever's coaching him" is "trying to get him to look normal." Still, the congressional investigation of him must move on, Rep. Jerry Carl said Saturday on Newsmax.

The Alabama Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" that voters on the campaign trail this election cycle wanted to know if "we would follow up and do something about Hunter Biden."

There is "a lot more" that will come out on audiotapes about the president's son, Carl added.

"There's some stuff there we obviously don't want to talk about, but there's a lot of things there that we need to look at as a country," Carl said. "We've got to answer these questions."

Congressional Republicans also have to get access to Hunter Biden's bank records, and "we get in control, we get to ask the questions," said Carl. "We get to serve subpoenas. We get to do the things that will force them to answer some questions."

Carl also discussed this week's White House press briefing with retiring chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, where press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre came under fire for blocking questions about the origins of the coronavirus.

"They're covering for Fauci," said Carl. "My father used to say the first ones off the sunken ship are the rats. Well, he's one of the first rats to jump ship. He's trying his best to get out of the way, but it won't do any good."

Committees can start issuing subpoenas after Jan. 3, when Republicans take over the congressional majority, Carl said, and "we can start bringing him before Congress and asking some hard questions and find out what he knows. I don't expect the truth from him. I've never expected the truth from him ... we can start dissecting it and figure out what the truth is."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, who is expected to become the next House speaker, has also said he plans to remove some Democrats from key committees, such as Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Eric Swalwell of California. Carl said he agrees they "have no business being on those committees."

"[McCarthy will] do a great job," said Carl. "We're excited to get him voted in. But when he was talking about Shift, Swalwell and Omar, they're just damaging to this country; and we've got to get them out of the way and encourage the Democratic Party to replace them."

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, he added, set the precedence for removing people from committees.

