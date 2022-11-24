Musk: Hunter Biden Laptop Full Disclosure 'Necessary' for Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk agreed that Twitter should release all internal discussions concerning the censoring of the New York Post's story that exposed information on Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 presidential election.

Musk, whose purchase of Twitter was finalized last month, commented on a post that asked followers to "raise your hand if you think @Elonmusk should make public all internal discussions" surrounding the censorship of the Post's coverage.

"This is necessary to restore public trust," Musk tweeted late Wednesday night.

The Post in October 2020 reported that a laptop of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden's son showed possible shady business dealings with China and Ukraine involving the then-vice president.

When the Post tweeted a link to the story, Twitter suspended its account, saying the story violated its rules against "hacked" materials. Facebook also limited sharing of the story.

The day after Twitter blocked the Post's stories, then-CEO Jack Dorsey posted that "straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix."

Still, the Post's account remained locked for weeks, with Twitter demanding the Hunter Biden laptop tweets be deleted.

Most of the mainstream media either refused to acknowledge the laptop story, or claimed it was Russian disinformation, well into this year.

Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP) survey results in August showed that 78% of Americans say former President Donald Trump would have won the 2020 presidential election if voters had known the truth about Hunter Biden's laptop.

A Rasmussen Reports poll in September showed that 63% of likely voters said the story is "important," including 44% saying the story is "very important."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, wrote to Musk late last month and asked that he provide all company documents related to the social media company's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"We believe open communication and access to information is a fundamental principle for any free people, and the American people deserve to know the reason Twitter suppressed or censored the Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 election," Comer wrote to Musk. "Committee Republicans are concerned Twitter inappropriately censored the Hunter Biden laptop story to influence the 2020 Presidential Election."

The Washington Post and The New York Times earlier this year confirmed the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop.

CBS News confirmed the existence of the laptop earlier this week – two years after the Post's story.

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion to privatize the company and make it a more free speech platform.