Jenny Beth Martin to Newsmax: Trump's Plan Will Make Cities Safer

President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and federal resources in Washington, D.C., fulfills his pledge to make the nation safer, as will his plans to send resources into Chicago and other American cities, Jenny Beth Martin, honorary chair of the Tea Party Patriots Action, told Newsmax Sunday.

"The president will do this in a lawful and constitutional way, and as long as he is abiding by the law and the Constitution, I think that anything that he can do to help make America safe will be appreciated by most normal, everyday Americans around the country," Martin said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

Chicago, she noted, had 573 murders last year and has been labeled as the homicide capital of America for the past 12 years.

"That is not a designation that any city in the country wants, much less for over a decade, every single year," said Martin. "The crime there needs to go down."

The Pentagon is preparing plans to send thousands of National Guard troops to Chicago in an effort to crack down on crime, homelessness, and undocumented immigration.

The initiative, modeled on earlier deployments in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, could eventually extend to as many as 19 states.

The proposed operations have drawn strong criticism from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who argue the deployments are unjustified, politically motivated, and risk violating legal guardrails such as the Posse Comitatus Act.

In other matters, Martin addressed California’s redistricting efforts, describing them as political retaliation for legislation passed in Texas rather than reform.

"Remember, Texas changed their seats because they were sued and their seats were found to be unconstitutional because they created majority-minority districts made up of several different groups, rather than a single minority class," she said. "That was found to be in violation of the Voter Rights Act. They had to comply with that. So they had to go back in and change the makeup of their seats."

Martin acknowledged that "Texas did gerrymander and have some politics that went along" with its actions, but said that happens in many other states, where districts have no GOP congressional seats.

"That isn't what Texas did," she said. "They didn't get rid of every single Democrat seat, but they did shift things, and it was prompted by a lawsuit."

Martin also commented on the recent release of records related to late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in his crimes.

Martin said that the files do not substantiate allegations against Trump and argued that the left is using them for political advantage.

"Where were they the last four years while [Joe] Biden was president?" she said. "Why weren't they clamoring to have these files released? If there was something so horrible about Trump, I can assure you the Biden administration would have released those in the last four years. And not only would they have released those, they would have charged President Trump with a crime. There isn't a crime there."

