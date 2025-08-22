Trump: 'We'll Straighten Out Chicago'

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that he has his eye on Chicago. "When we're ready, we'll go ahead and we'll straighten out Chicago, just like we did D.C. Chicago is very dangerous," he said.

Trump also took a jab at Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, saying, "I haven't spoken to the mayor. He's grossly incompetent."

Trump earlier in the day met with reporters at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., to talk about the impact of his recent order of federal control of law enforcement in the district surrounding the nation's capital. He pointed out that since the takeover and deployment of National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement, there has not been a murder in D.C.

He told reporters at the White House that he was ready to take unspecified steps to combat crime in Chicago. "Probably that'll be our next one after this (D.C.), and it won't even be tough."

Trump also told reporters to consider San Francisco as a potential candidate for federal help. "We'll clean that one up, too."

The president said he would not name names, but said Democrats around the country are calling, asking for help in their hometowns. "We've already had calls from other cities, quiet calls, calls from Democrats," Trump said.

He said they're asking for federal help since local leaders aren't doing their job to protect citizens. He said they've called the White House because, as Trump described, "we'll straighten out the problem."

Trump has said that he might consider a total federal takeover of D.C. if Mayor Muriel Bowser failed to improve her management of the district. He also announced a massive $2 billion plan to clean up and beautify D.C.