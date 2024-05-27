Rep. Kiggans to Newsmax: Washing Vietnam Memorial 'Very Special'

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday that working to "clean and preserve" the Vietnam War Memorial with some of her fellow legislators is a "very special" experience.

Kiggans joined with several veterans serving in Congress, including Reps. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., to help wash the Vietnam Veterans Memorial over the weekend ahead of Memorial Day on Monday.

"This was the second year in a row that I was able to go with my bipartisan colleagues," Kiggans told "American Agenda.""Both sides of the aisle went, and we just spent some time with the Park Service there. We had special brushes and soap, and we were able to clean the wall, to remove the mementos that gather there, clean them all, put the mementos back.

"It's very special to me."

Kiggans said her father, a Vietnam veteran, used to take her to see the memorial and point out the names of people with whom he served, including one who was the best man at her parent's wedding.

"We certainly know that freedom is not free … and America is the land of the free because of the brave, and I saw that every day when I was on duty," she said. "The people I served with were some of the greatest Americans I've ever known. So, it's truly a privilege to be able to serve now in this capacity in Congress … to be a voice for our servicemen and women on active duty."

