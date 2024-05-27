Lawmakers Post Memorial Day Tributes to Nation's Fallen

U.S. lawmakers put aside their differences on Memorial Day and posted heart-felt reflections on America's fallen military heroes.

In a post Monday on X, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., noted "America today honors the brave men and women of the U.S. Military who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country" and that "we owe them, and the families they left behind, an eternal debt of gratitude."

In a separate post, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the House majority leader, praised military members who defended America's freedoms "we enjoy so dearly today."

"Never forget what this day is really about," Scalise urged. "God Bless the heroes who sacrificed their own lives to defend America and our FREEDOM."

In another post on X, GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota said on Memorial Day — and every day — "we honor the brave men and women who've made the ultimate sacrifice. May we never forget that freedom is not free."

Senate leaders issued their own calls to honor those who protect the nation.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wrote on X we all must "hold the memory of our fallen heroes close and thank the servicemembers standing watch today as our nation faces growing threats," while Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., urged: "May we always remember their service and sacrifice to our country."

Democrats made similar statements on the 156th observance of the holiday, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., writing America, as it pauses to "honor and remember the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and democracy," is "a grateful nation."

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed: "As we stand together this Memorial Day: We honor the brave service members who laid down their lives for our country. We will not ever forget them."

And Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said her heart goes out to the families that have lost a loved one in the military, writing: "Let's surround them with love and honor their heroic sacrifice."

The comments came as President Joe Biden delivered his remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Vice President Kamala Harris also posted her Memorial Day comments on social media, writing: "We owe these heroes — and their loved ones — everything."