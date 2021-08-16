Gen. Jeffrey Schloesser to Newsmax: Biden Put Us 'in Jeopardy'

Not only is the world less safe with the President Joe Biden's unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan, a "political decision," but U.S. security and Afghans' human rights are "in jeopardy," according to retired Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Schloesser on Newsmax.

"All I will say at this point and time is that the lack of planning, the lack of a actual plan here for what could have been a deliberate withdrawal over a period of time is actually striking," Schloesser told Monday's "Stinchfield." "It's a deeply unfortunate

"You know, I think this was a political decision, but unfortunately the military here also owns a good part of the problem."

The former Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division and Regional Command-East told host Grant Stinchfield the 20 years of the longest continuous war in American history in Afghanistan were "absolutely not" in vain.

"We kept our country basically attack free for two decades from al-Qaida," Schloesser, who released his book in May, "Marathon War: Leadership in Combat in Afghanistan," told Stinchfield. "If we hadn't been in Afghanistan, pressuring them in Pakistan, I'm sure they would have attacked us again, just like they did on 9-11.

"So that is a success and all that service, we need to look back on, although it's all in jeopardy now."

With the Taliban in control, he added, the rise of terrorist cells in Afghanistan is once again a threat to Americans and the world.

"The reason why we have a military, the reason why we actually have a government is to protect American citizens both here as well as abroad," Schloesser said. "And they are now in jeopardy because al-Qaida has flown back in, moved back into Afghanistan, all on the coattails of the Taliban.

"They are going to plan, they're going to train, and unfortunately they are going to try to execute operations against the country that they hate the most: That's America and American citizens."

Afghans, particularly women, are now in jeopardy, too, Schloesser warned.

"The one other thing that we did is we gave hope to an entire generation of Afghans were born right around 9-11, and after that, for 20 years, they thought that they could have human rights," he said. "That young girls could go to school, that they could do all they wanted to be – unfortunately that, too, is in jeopardy at this point."

