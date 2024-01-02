×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeffrey epstein | client | list | flight | logs | tim burchett | house

Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Epstein 'Cover-Up' Likely to Continue

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 11:04 AM EST

Rep. Tim  Burchett, R-Tenn., does not expect Jeffrey Epstein's full client list to be revealed when court documents are released, doubting how many names will actually be made public and expecting a continued "cover-up."

"Honestly, I think we'll see the flight logs; I don't know they will show all that much other than these people flew on his airplane," Burchett, a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday. "You know what I want is the client list.

"Federal courts can improve me wrong, but I think they're compromised as well. I think you've got high-ranking people that have their tentacles reached way too far into our government on both sides of the aisle, and we need to get to the bottom of it."

The names of more than 170 people with ties to Epstein, the late sex trafficker, are set to be named in a slew of court documents to be released as early as Tuesday, The New York Post reported.

Federal Judge Loretta Preska has ordered the documents in the defamation lawsuit that Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre brought in 2015 against Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell to be "unsealed in full."

"I hope they get burned, every one of them," Burchett said of those on Epstein's client list. "You know, the Bible is pretty clear about what God thinks about people that mess with the child. We need to wash our hands of this deal. This is sickening, and it goes at the core of what is wrong with this world right now.

"Unfortunately, in this country, there's two sets of justice for the wealthy, powerful, and the rest of us."

Burchett doubts Tuesday's release will bring anything forward.

"I  think we won't get the full client list; I think the names will be redacted on the flight list again," he concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., does not expect Jeffrey Epstein's full client list to be revealed when court documents are released, doubting how many names will actually be made public and expecting a continued "cover-up."
jeffrey epstein, client, list, flight, logs, tim burchett, house, oversight, cover-up
363
2024-04-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved