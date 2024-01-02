Rep. Tim Burchett to Newsmax: Epstein 'Cover-Up' Likely to Continue

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., does not expect Jeffrey Epstein's full client list to be revealed when court documents are released, doubting how many names will actually be made public and expecting a continued "cover-up."

"Honestly, I think we'll see the flight logs; I don't know they will show all that much other than these people flew on his airplane," Burchett, a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday. "You know what I want is the client list.

"Federal courts can improve me wrong, but I think they're compromised as well. I think you've got high-ranking people that have their tentacles reached way too far into our government on both sides of the aisle, and we need to get to the bottom of it."

The names of more than 170 people with ties to Epstein, the late sex trafficker, are set to be named in a slew of court documents to be released as early as Tuesday, The New York Post reported.

Federal Judge Loretta Preska has ordered the documents in the defamation lawsuit that Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre brought in 2015 against Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell to be "unsealed in full."

"I hope they get burned, every one of them," Burchett said of those on Epstein's client list. "You know, the Bible is pretty clear about what God thinks about people that mess with the child. We need to wash our hands of this deal. This is sickening, and it goes at the core of what is wrong with this world right now.

"Unfortunately, in this country, there's two sets of justice for the wealthy, powerful, and the rest of us."

Burchett doubts Tuesday's release will bring anything forward.

"I think we won't get the full client list; I think the names will be redacted on the flight list again," he concluded.

