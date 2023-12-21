Epstein Accuser Wants Identity Concealed Amid Release of Names

In a letter filed late Wednesday, an alleged victim, identified only as "Doe 107," pleaded with Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska to safeguard her identity, citing fears for her safety.

Doe 107, residing in a conservative overseas location, faces potential physical harm if her name is disclosed, as highlighted by her attorney in court documents, according to the New York Post.

The plea follows Judge Preska's recent order to unveil court documents exposing over 170 individuals linked to the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The revelation, scheduled in the coming weeks, will expose names of ex-employees and victims previously concealed under pseudonyms including "Jane Does" or "John Does."

While Doe 107 was not specifically mentioned in the impending disclosure, her attorney sought clarification on whether her exclusion meant the court had preemptively decided against revealing her identity. Referring to an October court filing, the attorney emphasized an agreement between Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre and the Miami Herald to keep Doe 107's identity confidential due to safety concerns.

Acknowledging the judge's previous request for an affidavit detailing the risks faced by Doe 107 and instances of received hate mail, the attorney explained the missed Nov. 22 deadline resulted from a recent change in legal representation.

Under Preska's Monday order, individuals opposed to identity disclosure have until Dec. 31 to contest the decision. The ruling, not specifying any particular individuals, designates certain Does as "public figures," including one referenced in Epstein's black book.

Most names in the forthcoming unsealed papers are already public, with individuals disclosing their connections to Epstein or experiences as victims, according to the judge's order. While many have not objected to the release, Giuffre, who settled a $12 million lawsuit against Prince Andrew, hinted at potential anxiety for associates of Epstein, anticipating a revelation of "170 on the naughty list." Giuffre posted on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday night.

Giuffre, described as Epstein's "sex slave," expressed gratitude to the judge, referring to her as a "truth seeker & justice maker."

Her defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell settled in 2017, centered on Giuffre's claim that Maxwell defamed her by denying her allegations of sex trafficking by Epstein during her teenage years.

Maxwell was convicted in late 2021 for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein's abuse between 1994 and 2004. Epstein reportedly died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.