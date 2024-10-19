Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Dems Will 'Open the Bowels of Hell' to Beat Trump

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's release of more documents from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump shows the Democrats will "open the bowels of hell" to defeat him in his race for the White House, Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax.

"They just don't know what to do," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "They are so afraid that we're going to have a president who's going to tell the truth, and it's going to be America first with him. And they're just going to open the bowels of hell — anything they can do."

And the documents that have been released, detailing more of Smith's election interference case against the former president in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, aren't the end of what's going to happen, said Van Drew.

"They're going to do something else," he said. "The last election with President Trump, it was Russian collusion, which we found out was untrue — totally a lie, totally incorrect. But they went with it just to try to affect the election. This is what they're doing now."

And if the Democrats can use election interference "to make the election go their way, they will," said Van Drew. "I believe it's beyond that."

Most Americans who are "open-minded, independent thinkers" are starting to look at what's happening, said Van Drew, adding that he believes there will be a backlash.

"They tried to impeach him," he said. "It didn't work. They tried to take him off the ballot, and it didn't work. They tried to indict him and it really didn't work. It didn't stop him from going forward. They convicted him. It didn't work."

But the Democrats will "continue to do whatever they can" to defeat Trump, said Van Drew.

"It's almost the reason, besides all the other reasons, that you should vote for the man," he added. "Something's wrong when you see this big insider bureaucracy so afraid to have someone who's going to be thinking of America and America's people first."

Van Drew also on Saturday spoke out about Vice President Kamala Harris' interview this past week with Fox News, saying that her campaign did all it could to make sure she would do well, but she showed that she "can't answer the tough questions."

"This is why she's not up to the job," of becoming president, he said.

Harris will be interviewed by the Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday, as she is "trying to recoup" from the Fox interview.

"Al Sharpton is going to obviously ask her easy questions," he said. "He's going to help her. He's going to work with her. He's going to do everything literally that he can to make her look as good as possible."

But still, Americans are waking up and realizing that there is nothing different between Harris and President Joe Biden and how they govern, said Van Drew.

"They realize it's the same old, same old," he said. "They realize it's the high inflation, food costing so much, energy costing so much. They realize it's the wars raging around the world, the problems that we have internationally, and a bad foreign policy. They realize it's the open borders.

"And most of all, they realize that it's all Kamala Harris. This is her doing. She was there. She's part of it. She did nothing that was extraordinary or of exception ever."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com