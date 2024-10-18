WATCH TV LIVE

Little New in Trump Jan. 6 Unsealed Evidence

Friday, 18 October 2024 12:52 PM EDT

Evidence unsealed Friday in the federal criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 election contained few details not previously made public and was filled with redactions.

The hundreds of pages, many of which were blanked out and marked "sealed," included material referenced in a sweeping court filing from special counsel Jack Smith made public earlier this month that argued that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in this year's election, is not immune from the remaining allegations in the case.

Smith refiled his case after the Supreme Court ruled that a former president has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts conducted while in office.

Newsmax reached out to the Trump campaign for comment about the unsealed evidence.

The unsealed documents included excerpts of interviews, with witnesses names blacked out, conducted by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House Jan. 6 select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Much of the evidence, including reports of witness interviews, transcripts of grand jury testimony, and records obtained through search warrants, has been redacted in the public release.

Smith's court filing contained few details that had not already been made public but included descriptions of Trump's conversations with family members and aides.

A compilation of the evidence had been submitted as an attachment to Smith's filing, but its public release was delayed to give the former president time to raise objections.

Trump's lawyers argued that none of the material should be released ahead of the Nov. 5 election and successfully delayed its publication by a week. His defense team ultimately chose not to appeal U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision to release redacted versions of the documents.

Chutkan is considering what evidence can be used against Trump in light of a Supreme Court ruling, CNBC reported.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges accusing him of a multipart conspiracy to obstruct the process to collect and certify the results of his 2020 defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

The former president has argued the entire case should be thrown out based on the Supreme Court's immunity decision.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

